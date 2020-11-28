Staff members at Tullahoma City Schools will start to see birthday cards from students.
During the Nov. 17 Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education meeting, Director of Schools Catherine Stephens presented five birthday cards created by students from Leanne McCullough’s THS Digital Arts & Design class.
Stephens said she enjoys celebrating and acknowledging one another’s life moments, and one of the ways is celebrating birthdays.
She said the board approached McCullough with the proposal of having her students create birthday cards.
“We knew student-created cards would make a great impact on the recipient across Tullahoma City Schools,” Stephens said.
According to Stephens, 70 birthday cards were submitted for the board to choose the five cards at the meeting.
Stephens then reached out to each student via phone or in person in October to inform them that their cards were selected to be sent out to the staff members. The cards have been sent to teachers and other staff members. They will know who made the card since the students’ names will be on the back of the card.
Stephens announced all the November birthdays, including herself, will be the first to receive the birthday cards. She also thanked McCullough and her students for helping with the project.
“I want to personally thank the students and their parents for being so supportive of this endeavor not to mention Mrs. McCullough making a real world project a part of her teaching and learning environment,” Stephens said.