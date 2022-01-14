In commemoration of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, South Jackson Civic Center will host a tribute and celebration of the late actress’s life on her birthday on Monday, Jan. 17.
The celebration event will take place at the civic center at 404 S. Jackson St. and feature a documentary about White’s life and career and a showing of the 2009 film “The Proposal” where she starred alongside with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. The documentary was done by local videographer Philip Scoggins and will feature pieces of White’s interviews and sitcoms.
Admission to the event is $10 and will start at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to either wear their favorite clothing featuring the late actress or even dress up as White.
According to South Jackson Chairman Greg Gressel, part of the proceeds from the event will go to support the Coffee County Humane Society as animal care was very important to White.
“Her big passions were art and animals so that night the tickets will go to support the arts and the Coffee County Humane Society,” Gressel said.
In addition to donating part of the proceeds to the Coffee County Humane Society, South Jackson will also be collecting Purina One dry dog food and stuffed animals for the Tullahoma Animal Shelter. Gressel said those are items the shelter can really use. A representative from the humane society will be at the event to provide information and talk about what the humane society does around the community.
Prior and during the event, concessions and a bar will be open and will be serving several of White’s favorite foods and cocktails.
Tickets are available for purchase at southjackson.org or by calling the box office at 455-5321.
According to AP News, White died on Dec. 31, 2021 from a stroke she had on Christmas Day.