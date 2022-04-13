The sound of music will come alive this Friday as South Jackson Civic Center has announced the first of several concert series.
South Jackson Civic Center officials recently announced that it will be holding a “Friday Night Concert Series” starting this Friday, April 15, with The Cookie Time Quartet, led by John Cook, performing. General admission is $10 and show time is set for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at southjackson.org or at the box office.
Officials said no outside food or beverages will be allowed, as full concessions and a bar will be available. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own chairs to enjoy the concerts.
The rest of the concert series includes The Different Duo on April 29, Salem Creek on May 27 and The Stan Allen Band on June 10.
According to SJCC Chairman, this first series of concerts will serve as the kickoff for both the courtyard stage and for future concert series that will take place later in the year.
“This kind of concert stuff is great to have in a different setting than in the auditorium,” Gressel said. “It’s part of our excitement for the year and something we’re happy to do.”
“We’re really excited about the opportunity to branch out into some other areas of performing arts,” Gressel said. “We have a lot of talent in and around the region and we’re just looking forward to be able to highlight a good bit of that talent on our stages.”
South Jackson’s Courtyard Stage is located outside behind the auditorium. The Courtyard Stage was first unveiled in July 2021 with a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured members of SJCC, volunteers, city officials and representatives of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. According to SJCC Chairman Greg Gressel, the project started in 2019 thanks to funding from the Nashville Predators Foundation and the Lowes Hero’s program.
South Jackson is located at 404 S. Jackson St. with business hours of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, call the box office at 455-5321 or visit either South Jackson’s Facebook Page or southjackson.org.