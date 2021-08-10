Residents are invited to come on down to South Jackson Civic Center for the 42nd annual “Peggy Burton’s South Jackson Goes Country” this weekend from Aug. 13 through 15.
Tickets for the three day country variety show are $20 advance and $22 at the door. Each show will feature music, comedy and “all around fun” for all ages including on-stage business ads from local businesses. “Peggy Burton’s South Jackson Goes Country” is presented by South Jackson Civic Center and sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop and Whiskey Country Radio on 95.9 and 105.1 FM.
Anyone who wants to go see one of the shows but cannot attend in person are in luck as the shows will be available for live streaming this year. Live streaming the shows was introduced last year as an option for people who don’t feel comfortable going to the show due to COVID-19 but still want to see it. Those interested in streaming can call South Jackson at 455-5321.
For the Friday and Saturday shows, barbeque and concessions will open at 6:30 p.m. The warm-up show on the main stage will start at 7 p.m. with the main show following at 7:30 p.m. As for Sunday, concessions will open at 1 p.m. with the warm-up show starting at 1:30 p.m. and the main show at 2 p.m.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets must call the SJCC box office at 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org. Business hours for SJCC are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and closed on Saturday through Monday. SJCC is located on 404 S. Jackson St.