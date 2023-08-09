It’s that time of year again for Tullahoma residents to put on their cowboy boots as South Jackson Performing Arts Center presents the 44th annual Peggy Burton’s South Jackson Goes Country show this weekend.
The country variety show will kick-off on Friday, Aug. 11, and run through Sunday, Aug. 13. Showtime for the Friday and Saturday shows will be at 7 p.m., and showtime for the Sunday show will be at 2 p.m. The warmup show will take place 30 minutes prior to the main show for all three days.
Tickets for the three day country variety show are $20 advance and $22 at the door. Each show will feature music, comedy and “all around fun” for all ages including on-stage business ads from local businesses. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets must call the box office at 455-5321 or visit southjacksonciviccenter.thundertix.com to purchase tickets. Online ticket sales will stop at two hours prior to show time.
Peggy Burton’s South Jackson Goes Country is presented by South Jackson Performing Arts Center, with Nearest Green Distillery as the title sponsor and Whiskey Country Radio on 95.9 and 105.1 FM as the state sponsor.
According to Peggy Burton, whose serves as consultant for the show, this year will see some new additions to the country band, as Allison Wood will be taking up the drum kit, and Conner Austel will be taking up guitar. Burton said Austel has been appearing on stage since he was 6-years-old. Leading the band is Jerry Fox, who plays bass, and he will be joined by Morris Hamby III on keyboard and Steve McComb on lead guitar. Directing the show will be Samantha Terrell Waters.
Burton said South Jackson was excited to have Mike Seed opening the production again with a stage “full of fabulous performers.”
“Many of our performers come back each year to be with their country family,” Burton said. “One arrives from Washington State just to join this imaginative group.”
The country variety show will feature three unique shows for each day, with a rotating cast of singers and dancers, that will provide entertainment for the whole family, as well as on-stage ads from local businesses that give the show it’s distinct identify of “always classic, always funny.” Burton said this year’s writers include herself, Waters, Lynn Sebourn, Ashlee Owens and Melissa Shuran.
“I love this part of the show,” Burton said.
Joining in on the Friday country show is country duo Karli & James, who released their single “Tullahoma” earlier this summer about “Tennessee’s Rising Star” and their love for small towns. The single, as well as their EP “Something Dreaming” is available on streaming platforms. The Tullahoma High School Marine Corp JROTC will present the colors at the Friday show.
There will be a live feed option for those who are unable to attend. The cost is $30 per show and those interested will need to call the box office during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets must call the box office at 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and closed on Saturday through Monday. South Jackson Performing Arts Center is located on 404 S. Jackson St.