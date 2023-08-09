It’s that time of year again for Tullahoma residents to put on their cowboy boots as South Jackson Performing Arts Center presents the 44th annual Peggy Burton’s South Jackson Goes Country show this weekend.

The country variety show will kick-off on Friday, Aug. 11, and run through Sunday, Aug. 13. Showtime for the Friday and Saturday shows will be at 7 p.m., and showtime for the Sunday show will be at 2 p.m. The warmup show will take place 30 minutes prior to the main show for all three days.

Tags

Recommended for you