To start off its theater season, the Performing Arts for Children and Teens (PACT) will present “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” this weekend from July 9 through 11 and July 16 through 18 at South Jackson Civic Center.
Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story and the classic animated film, “Disney's The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages about a young mermaid, Ariel, who longs to leave her magical kingdom home beneath the sea to live in the world above.
The youngest daughter of King Triton wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch Ursula to trade her tail for legs. Yet, the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.
With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture the audience’s heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."
Tickets are $18 for adults in advance and $20 at the door, while for students the price is $15 in advance and $17 at the door.
The show times for the production this weekend are July 9 through 10 at 7 p.m. and July 11 at 2:30 p.m. For the following weekend the show times are July 16 through 17 at 7 p.m. and July 18 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at southjacksonciviccenter.thundertix.com/events/186400.
For more information about the show, call 455-5321 or visit South Jackson’s Facebook Page or www.southjackson.org.
