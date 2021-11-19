South Jackson Civic Center will be kicking off the holiday spirit with the second annual “South Jackson’s Trees of Christmas.”
For the event, the halls and exhibit areas of the South Jackson Performance Arts Center will be covered in a forest of uniquely-decorated trees for visitors to stroll through at their leisure while listening to Christmas chamber music and enjoying hot chocolate, coffees, ciders and baked goods.
Admission for the “Trees of Christmas” is $5 per person (including one child under 12), with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Tullahoma Day Care Center. The maximum household charge will be $20.
Each year, a portion of the proceeds from “Trees of Christmas” benefit another local nonprofit organization. Last year’s beneficiary was the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
South Jackson is inviting businesses and organizations to join in on the event by being tree sponsors. For $50 as a sponsor, businesses will be provided a 7.5-foot tree to decorate with their own decorations and lights to help make the trees festive for the community to enjoy. SJCC asks the sponsors to create a theme and a name for the tree. If sponsors participated in the inaugural event then SJCC asks the trees to be decorated differently, as they want to anticipate something different. A sign with the business name and logo will be provided, and the business or organization would be advertised on all of SJCC’s media outlets as a sponsor.
The trees will ready for decoration Sunday, Nov. 21 from 5–9 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Monday, Nov.29, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. If none of those times work, then the businesses and organizations will need to make an appointment before Nov. 30 to decorate their tree. When the holiday season is over, all the decorations will be placed in a box to be returned to the businesses.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can go to SJCC’s website, southjackson.org, to fill out the form.
Also, through the holiday season SJCC will serve as a direct line to the North Pole, as children can bring letters to Santa Claus to any event. According to SJCC officials, Santa will respond to all letters with return addresses.
For information on tickets, contact SJCC at 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.