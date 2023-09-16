A longstanding traditional sound in Tullahoma, South Jackson Street (SJS) Band has livened community gatherings since 1970.

According to the band’s Director, Allen Johnson, “the band was established in December of 1970 as the Tullahoma Kiwanis Community Band and was directed by Ralph James. The first documented performance (per longtime member Grady Saunder’s records) was March 23, 1971. The band at that time played mostly marches and concert style music,” he said. “They were the featured band at every Fourth of July Kiwanis Celebration from 1971 through 1988.”

