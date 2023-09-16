A longstanding traditional sound in Tullahoma, South Jackson Street (SJS) Band has livened community gatherings since 1970.
According to the band’s Director, Allen Johnson, “the band was established in December of 1970 as the Tullahoma Kiwanis Community Band and was directed by Ralph James. The first documented performance (per longtime member Grady Saunder’s records) was March 23, 1971. The band at that time played mostly marches and concert style music,” he said. “They were the featured band at every Fourth of July Kiwanis Celebration from 1971 through 1988.”
“The first mention of the creation of The South Jackson Street Band,” according to Johnson, “was in 1987 and was directed by Bob Carter. Bob continued as director for quite a few years and continued playing with the band as others stepped into the leadership role.”
Johnson also mentioned “there have been several directors [or] leaders of the SJS band through the years, but most recent leaders include Brian Guess, Mike Chilcutt and Tom Breese.”
Johnson began leading the band in the winter of 2018, though he has been a member of the band since 2015.
“In the early spring of this year, we were given a treasure trove of information and documentation from Colleen Saunders, a member of the South Jackson Civic Center and wife of the former Grady Saunders,” he said. “Grady was an engineer and kept meticulous notes and documentation about the history of the band. We are still going through all the information.”
“Our current members come from all walks of life,” said Johnson. “Former and current band directors, engineers, physical therapists, stormanagers, retirees, etc. but all have a love of the Big Band style of music. All are dedicated volunteers and we rehearse twice a month. The band plays between four to six gigs a year.”
Johnson said the band’s “standard setup consists of 17 instrumentalists and two primary vocalists (male or female). The instrumentals are broken down into four sections: five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets and a rhythm section which includes piano, guitar, bass and drums.”
“We also have a very extensive list of substitute instrumentalists and vocalists that we can draw from if one of our primary personnel is unable to play or sing,” he said.
“The band plays the hits of yesterday, as well as the popular hits of today,” according to Johnson. “Their repertoire of over 400 songs ranges from the sound of the Glen Miller and Artie Shaw orchestras of the 1930s and 40s to the contemporary artistry of Gillespie, Elton John, The Beatles and Billy Joel. The band also handles most styles of music including Swing, Latin, Waltz, Polka, Fox Trot and yes, even some Rock and Pop numbers.”
“The list of former members is extensive and too many to name,” said Johnson. “However we do have a pretty comprehensive list of former members, again thanks to Grady, as well as our own current records.”
“Currently, the SJS Band has our own website (SJSBAND.COM), our own FaceBook page and our own YouTube Channel. All of those can be accessed through our website. Our Webmaster Ron Hackett, who is also our guitarist, has done an excellent job of updating our website,” said Johnson. “There you can find out more about the band, access videos of our previous performances, meet our current members and even read some biographies of them. A new feature that Ron has recently put into action is the ability to scan a QR Code available at any performance that will give any individual our complete set list for the evening, including arranger and music style. That has been a hit with those who like to dance, so that they know what type of song is next on the list. We encourage anyone to "like" and "friend" us on our social media sites, and request to get on our mailing list. They will be the first to find out about our next performances, as well as when we post new videos.”
SJS Band’s next performance, according to Johnson, will be at the Events Center in Bell Buckle on New Year’s Eve.
“This will be our second annual event there and is sure to be a wonderful evening,” said Johnson.