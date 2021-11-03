The hills are alive with the sound of music as the award winning musical “The Sound of Music” takes the stage at South Jackson Civic Center starting this weekend.
The South Jackson Performing Arts Center and Community Playhouse Theatre Series presents Rogers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” for the weekends of Nov. 5 through 7 and Nov. 12 through 14 at the civic center at 404 S. Jackson St. The starting times for the Friday and Saturday shows are 7 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. matinee showings for the Sunday shows.
Tickets are $15 and $20 in advance and $17 and $22 at the door. For advanced tickets call the SJCC box office Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The musical is based on the 1949 memoir “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers” by Maria von Trapp. The musical is also the final collaboration between Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II, where it won the hearts of a worldwide audience, as well as earning five Tony Awards for the musical and five Oscars for the film adaptation.
The plot of the musical is set Austria 1938, and follows a jovial postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the commanding Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. She falls in love and marries the officer and together with the children, finds a way to survive the loss of their homeland to the Nazis.
The main cast features Samantha Terrell as Maria Rainer, Nathan Lowry as Capt. Georg von Trapp, Curtis Hice as Max Detweiller, Janette King as Elsa Schrader, Erica Petersen as Mother Abbess, Alexa Thompson as Liesl von Trapp, Luke Yates as Friedrich von Trapp, Zoe Stinson as Louisa von Trapp, Gavin Good as Kurt von Trapp, Abby Graham as Brigitta von Trapp, Lydia Gilliam as Marta von Trapp and Ella Hice as Gretl von Trapp. Mathias Montoya plays as Rolf Gruber while Alex Torrejon, Michelle Rowe and Erin Montoya play the roles of Sister Berthe, Sister Margaretta and Sister Sophia respectively.
Other members of the cast include Keith Cornelius as Franz, Crystal McCullough as Frau Schmidt, Wayne Metcalf as Herr Zeller, Sherrie Terrell as Ursula, Mark Thomasson as Baron Elberfeld, Abby Johnson as Baroness Elberfeld, Betsy Phillips as Frau Ullrich and R.J. Hayes as Admiral von Schrieber
The rest of the ensemble includes Amy Beckstead, Tiffany Graham, Melissa Shuran, Bridgid, Leah Swarts, Jessica Womack, Karisha Glover, Lilliana Johnson, Gracie Basham, Mackenzie Hardy, Elizabeth Womack, Travis Thompson, Kevin Stewart, Deuce Anderson, Kendyn Brock and Zach Hardy.
Greg Gressel will direct “The Sound of Music” with Todd Nichols as assistant director; Coleen Saunders as producer; Kathryn Hopkins as marketing and PR coordinator; Darlene Gilliam as cast coordinator; Kristen Carroll as choreographer; John Brock as stage manager; Rosie Graham as props mistress; R.J. Hayes for set builder; Anne Wonder for costumer.
For more information about the show and tickets, call 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.