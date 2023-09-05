The hard hitting, high flying action and excitement of Southern States Wrestling returns to the Coffee County Fair in Manchester Thu, Sept. 7 for a doubleheader night.
Two big events in one night. First at 6 p.m. Mayhem on the Midway featuring the men of S.S.W. in action with a special guest appearance by WWE Legend Ax of Demolition, and then an all-women’s card will follow at 8:15 p.m.
Southern States Wrestling is free with paid admission to the fair.
The men's card will be headlined by the wild and unpredictable Bruiser Bob defending his Southern States Heavyweight Title against Kirk Cazana. Cazana is the son of former WCW wrestler Joe Cazana and the great grandson of longtime Knoxville promoter John Cazana. His family has been involved in Tennessee pro wrestling for almost a century.
The semi-main event will be an international tag match with Toby St. John and Jordan Sparkes, known as the Blockbusters, from The United Kingdom. They have been traveling in the southern United States this summer with S.S.W. and other top promotions. The Blockbusters will be battling Daniel Richards and a mystery partner. The controversial Richards, known as the "Progressive Liberal", has been featured on HBO, CNN, Fox News, BBC, CBS Evening news and other international news outlets over the last few years.
Another key matchup will be Coffee County's Own D.J. Arp facing off with The Powerful Dane from southern California.
The main event for the women's card will be Southern States Women's Champion Katie "Oh My" Gannon defending her title against Ruby Manitoba from England. Gannon is not only a wrestling champion but also a model and actress, who has been featured in several magazines and calendars. There will be four other women's matches, and an over the top rope battle royal.
Former three time WWE Tag Champion and legend Ax of Demolition will be making a special meet and greet with fans starting at 5:30 p.m. at the grandstands.