Crocheting Erika Mooneyham

Erika Mooneyham is pictured with some of the items she has crochets, including a stuffed animal known as Amigurumi.

 Nathan Havenner photo

Forget that itchy sweater from grandma or the handmade scarf that isn’t quite your style. While knitting and crocheting have long been thought of as old-time hobbies, more and more younger people are picking up their crocheting hooks and taking up this handmade art.

Faith Floyd, a 21-year-old student at MTSU, said her mom and grandma first tried to teach her to crochet when she was in middle school.

Crocheting Emma Simpkins

Emma Simpkins, 11, shows off some of the handmade items she crochets. Simpkins as a Facebook shop called No Knots Crochet and Crafts.
Crocheting photo