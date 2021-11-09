Award-winning author and filmmaker Rick Beyer recently stopped by Tullahoma to traverse the grounds of Camp Forrest to experience the origins of the Ghost Army.
Beyer is a long-time history enthusiast who has been spent the last 12 years on researching and telling the story of the World War II unit, the Ghost Army. He’s produced and directed the 2013 PBS documentary “The Ghost Army" and co-authored the 2015 book, with Elizabeth Sayles, “The Ghost Army of World War II.”
The Ghost Army, also known as the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, was a top secret U.S. Army tactical deception unit that deceived the Germans on the battlefields of Europe and was given the mission within the Allied Army to impersonate other Allied Army units to deceive the enemy. The 1,100 manned unit used innovative deception tactics to fool German forces like inflatable tanks, sound trucks, fake radio transmissions, scripts and pretense, and staged more than 20 battlefield deceptions, while often times operating very close to the front lines.
The mission of the unit was kept secret until it was declassified in 1996.
Beyer was in Tennessee as a guest speaker for the Smith County Historical Tourism Society’s event in late October, where the event raised interest in the Tennessee Maneuvers, one of nine large scale maneuvers in the state in preparation and buildup to the war. At the event he met with Dr. Elizabeth Taylor who invited him to come to Tullahoma to see the location of Camp Forrest, an induction, training and prisoner of war facility which operated during the war and was recommissioned and expanded into the U.S. Air Force's Arnold Engineering Development Complex in 1951.
According to Beyer, Camp Forrest was the birth place of the Ghost Army.
“They were at Camp Forrest January 1944 until late April 1944 when they all got on trains to New York to take part in the fighting in Europe,” Beyer said.
He added when he looked at scrapbooks from Ghost Army veterans, there were plenty of photos of them at Camp Forrest and downtown Tullahoma and postcards from like Ruby Falls and Rock City in Chattanooga. Beyers said Tullahoma made a huge impression on the soldiers.
The day was filled with a packed schedule as Beyer and Taylor explored the former campgrounds. Beyer said he couldn’t believe how big Camp Forrest was and compared what was left of the camp as a ghost town as it held up to 100,000 people before just disappearing.
“It’s just gone and what you have is a few foundations of grid of overgrown roads and trees and that’s where [Camp Forrest] was,” he said. “That’s what 75 years will do.”
Beyer said they then visited the Mitchell Museum at South Jackson Civic Center and he was shown Taylor’s exhibit “Enemy, Frenemy, Friend: WWII TN POW & Civilian Internee Perspectives,” which featured the artwork of POWs and internees and artifacts from Camp Forrest, before finishing the day by spending time at the Sam H. Werner Military Museum at Monteagle. For the museum Beyer was amazed how much stuff was gathered and donated in such a small space. As for Taylor’s recent exhibit, he said he was touched by artwork as he saw similarities between the POWs art and the soldiers’ art in the unit called the 603rd Camouflaged Engineers.
“I guess all soldiers go through similar emotions, struck by similar things and have a similar point of view. I was struck by that,” Beyer said.
After his visit to Tullahoma and Camp Forrest, Beyer said he wished there was more being done currently to remember Camp Forrest and those who were there. He said it would be a cool idea if there was a museum near the memorial site as well as having guided tours in the area as Taylor told him there were people nationally and internationally who want to see Camp Forrest, based on relatives who were at the camp told them.
“I appreciated the chance to kind of soak it up and experience it, but I wished for more of an interpretation of it,” he said. “I think it is a neat place and it would be lovely if there was even more interpretation to make it more of a destination for people.”
Along with being a writer and filmmaker, Beyer is also the president of the Ghost Army Legacy Project, with its mission is to preserve and honor the legacy of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops. Beyer said the nonprofit organization is going strong with its Gold Medal campaign. The purpose of the campaign is to get bipartisan legislation to award Congressional gold medals to members of the Ghost Army. The bill passed overwhelming in the U.S. House of Representatives in May, and, as of writing, the Senate bill S-104, has 67 co-sponsors and it needs 67 senators need to co-sign the bill. Beyer said both state senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have co-signed the bill and hopes to get all the signatures to honor the unit.
Taylor will be holding a presentation about Camp Forrest on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Franklin County American Legion Post 44 at 110 North Vine St. in Winchester from 5-7 p.m. The presentation will include a meet and greet with Taylor, a question and answer session and Taylor will be signing copies of her books “Images of America: Camp Forrest” and “Voices of Camp Forrest in World War II,” which will be available to purchase before and after the presentation.
For more information about the Ghost Army, go to ghostarmy.org. For more about Camp Forrest visit campforrest.com.