The night of Feb. 4 was an evening of celebration at D.W. Wilson Community Center as friends, family and teammates came together honor the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

This year’s inductees were softball player, coach and athletic trainer Whitney Darlington Morris; football coach, state champion track and field coach Clester Winningham; coach and community volunteer Mark Moran; state champion football coach, athletic director and educator John Olive; TSSAA official and executive Kenneth “Kenny” Pack; and the 1990 TSSAA State Champion baseball team.

