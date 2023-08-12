Tullahoma High School’s Marching Band has got a cinematic symphony of sounds planned for their 2023 show.
According to Assistant Band Director, Lisa Burden, the band’s theme is entitled “Spy Games” and features music from the James Bond movie “Skyfall,” “Mission Impossible,” and works by James Newton Howard and Gustav Mahler.
During the last week of summer, the band could be seen practicing on the football field.
“Each year, we have a goal to utilize Band Camp as a time to develop camaraderie and trust within our students so that they can work together and achieve at the high levels they strive for,” said Burden.
“This combined with learning how to march for our new students, intensive music and color guard rehearsals, we were able to reach the goal of putting our entire introduction onto the field while marching and playing. It was a fantastic way to end camp,” she added.
Burden mentioned that there are currently 154 members of the band, and the band leadership is working hard to whip them into shape for competition season.
“We are really excited about our new leadership structure within the band,” she said. “This is the first year that we have students that specifically serve in instructional or logistical positions. The students filling these roles this year have been the perfect models for leadership in years to come.”
Burden shared the goals of the band’s staff leadership, saying “We want the students to continue to experience the joy and enthusiasm of putting on a show that is not only entertaining and enjoyable to the audiences that see them, but also for themselves. Our philosophy is not one of winning but of doing the absolute best that is possible and celebrating that success regardless of how they may rank in a competition.”
She also highlighted long-term goals for students.
“We want them to celebrate the experience they have this season and make it one that is memorable for all of us.”