Micro Craft Certificate Presentation

Stacie Owen is presented her Journeyman’s Certificate for the Machinist Apprenticeship Program at Micro Craft. From left are Finance and HR Manager Michelle Daugherty, Operations Manager John Statum, Stacie Owen, Team Leader Larry Lee Phelps, President of TCAT at Shelbyville Dr. Laura Monks and Micro Craft President/CEO Dr. Kenneth Sullivan.

 Photo provided

Stacie Owen of Huntland has successfully earned her Journeyman’s Certificate for the Machinist Apprenticeship Program at Micro Craft, Inc. Such an outstanding achievement has not been awarded since February 2005. This extensive program is sponsored by the United States Department of Labor. Micro Craft - with great effort and conviction, has never wavered on emphasizing the importance of technical skill and craftsmanship in the workforce. Micro Craft strongly believes this is best achieved by combining classroom education along with hands-on training. Owen is the first female to complete the Micro Craft apprenticeship program in the sixty-four year history of the company.

“We are very proud of Ms. Owen’s accomplishments,” Dr. Kenneth Sullivan, President, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Micro Craft, Inc said. “This is a rigorous four-year program that combines eighteen-months of course work at the Tennessee College for Applied Technology (TCAT) along with four years or 8000 hours of on the job training at Micro Craft. I view this as an equivalent to a Bachelor of Science in manufacturing.”