Stacie Owen is presented her Journeyman’s Certificate for the Machinist Apprenticeship Program at Micro Craft. From left are Finance and HR Manager Michelle Daugherty, Operations Manager John Statum, Stacie Owen, Team Leader Larry Lee Phelps, President of TCAT at Shelbyville Dr. Laura Monks and Micro Craft President/CEO Dr. Kenneth Sullivan.
Stacie Owen of Huntland has successfully earned her Journeyman’s Certificate for the Machinist Apprenticeship Program at Micro Craft, Inc. Such an outstanding achievement has not been awarded since February 2005. This extensive program is sponsored by the United States Department of Labor. Micro Craft - with great effort and conviction, has never wavered on emphasizing the importance of technical skill and craftsmanship in the workforce. Micro Craft strongly believes this is best achieved by combining classroom education along with hands-on training. Owen is the first female to complete the Micro Craft apprenticeship program in the sixty-four year history of the company.
“We are very proud of Ms. Owen’s accomplishments,” Dr. Kenneth Sullivan, President, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Micro Craft, Inc said. “This is a rigorous four-year program that combines eighteen-months of course work at the Tennessee College for Applied Technology (TCAT) along with four years or 8000 hours of on the job training at Micro Craft. I view this as an equivalent to a Bachelor of Science in manufacturing.”
John Statum, Operations Manager added, “We realized that most manufacturers had stopped developing skilled machinists several years ago and they had abandoned the apprenticeship program training method. The training required is expensive and time consuming for a company, but we recognize it as an investment in Micro Craft’s future. We have two apprentices remaining in the program at this time and plan to hire more in the future.”
“The company’s mission for future generations has now been revived by the restoration of the Machinist Apprenticeship Program,” Michelle Daugherty, Finance and Human Resources Manager said. “Ms. Owen has demonstrated the talent, tenacity, and resolve required by an employee to complete such a rigorous program.”
“The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Shelbyville is very proud of Ms. Owens’ accomplishment and her dedication to the Machining trade,” stated Dr. Laura Monks, President of TCAT at Shelbyville. “Micro Craft is to be commended for providing the apprenticeship opportunity to their employees. The apprenticeship model is gaining popularity in our region and is a great way to build a skilled workforce.”
Mr. Larry Phelps, Machinist 10-Team Lead added, “Machining in our field is more like artwork. The apprenticeship program takes the knowledge learned in the classroom and on the shop floor, and combines the two through on the job training, with the guidance of a more experienced machinist to develop a well-trained and talented machinist.”
“I have learned a lot about the trade over the past couple of years,” Owen said. “I’m thankful to have been taught by the guys who have decades of experience machining critical aerospace hardware. They know a lot of old tricks that are not used that much anymore.”
The Micro Craft Apprenticeship Program had been dormant since 2005. In 2017, the Micro Craft management team recognized the need for the program. According to Dr. Sullivan, “This was not a trivial exercise to reinstate the program. During the period of inactivity, the organization offering the class work had shifted from Community College’s to the TCAT’s. The Micro Craft team had to revamp the program based on the coursework offered at the TCAT and the on-the-job training at Micro Craft to meet the guidelines of the Department of Labor Apprentice program.”
Since 1958, Micro Craft, Inc. has provided support to the aerospace industry, NASA, and the Department of Defense (DOD) with prototype models and flight hardware. Throughout its history, Micro Craft has supported such programs as the Apollo moon landing and multiple hypersonic development projects. Micro Craft, Inc. has been employee-owned (ESOP) since 2011 and is a certified Small Business that is AS9100 Rev. D certified, providing engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance, and testing services.