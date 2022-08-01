Motlow logo

Motlow State partnered with TN Valley Robotics to provide summer STEM camps to 4th-12th grade students in middle Tennessee over the summer.

More than 75 students were selected by their respective districts to participate in one of four Motlow-sponsored camps. Current and former Motlow students, Motlow Mechatronics Instructor Melissa Paz, and former Warren County STEM teacher Joyce Britton were on hand to kick off the STEM camps in McMinnville.

