For the month of April, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is letting residents take a glimpse back in time with its “History of Tullahoma” exhibit.
The exhibit opened Saturday, April 2, and will be on display until Saturday, April 23. The exhibit is free to attend.
According to TFAC President Josh Cole, the exhibit is a collection of photographs from the art center’s archives, with some photos dating as far back as the late 1800s. The subjects of the photos include Camp Forrest, downtown Tullahoma, businesses like Couch’s and Clayton Shoe Store, former mayor and State Treasurer John W. Harton, President Harry Truman’s visit to Arnold Air Force Base and more.
Cole said it was important that Tullahoma residents know a little more about the history of their community, as it has a vast cultural history that can be enjoyed by all walks of life.
Along with the main exhibit, the art center has also started a few clubs for residents who have interests in painting, photography and history. There are also new classes available like art for students, beginner’s acrylic painting and watercolor and Bob Ross oil painting.
Those interested in signing up for classes can visit tullahomaartcenter.org or call 455-1234. The art center is located at 401 S. Jackson St., and business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.