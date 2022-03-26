A flower isn’t just a flower if you ask local resident Renate Stone who just won Best of Show at the 44th Bell Buckle Daffodil Day competition.
“They are a sign of spring, of new birth. They are beautiful and make me feel happy,” said Renate who emerged from a field of 120 entries as the top daffodil in show and in her division. “There were so many entries. I’d hate to have to have to judge them. It’d be really hard to pick the best but I’m glad they picked mine.”
While Renate, who has been cultivating daffodils for over 25 years has won some accolades at the Bell Buckle event before, this is the first time she has won best in class. The 80-year-old said she has been entering the contest for the past decade, with the exception of the past COVID years, but has never bought a daffodil.
“I trade them with friends,” she revealed, adding she will also find daffodils and relocate them as she did when a road was going to be built through a beautiful daffodil field.
Renate pointed out there are many kinds of daffodils as the Bell Buckle contest has classifications for 15.