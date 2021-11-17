The Highland Rim Kiwanis Club had the opportunity to learn more about CASA Works and how they can help the children in the community.
CASA Works Executive Director Wanda Strayhorn spoke to the club earlier this month to talk about CASA Works and how it advocates for children. Strayhorn started the presentation by stating that while CASA Works serves Bedford, Coffee and Franklin counties there was something about Coffee County where residents have the personality of wanting to reach out and help others in the community who are struggling.
CASA stands for court appointed special advocate and the mission for a CASA volunteer is to have direct and sufficient contact with a child to carry out an independent and valid investigation of the child’s circumstances, including the child’s needs and wishes, so as to be able to make sound, thorough and objective recommendations in the child’s best interest. To fulfill this mission, volunteers spend hours talking to the child, family members, foster family, teachers, therapists, social workers and all the parties in the case.
According to Strayhorn, volunteers complete about 35 to 40 hours of training and court observation to be informed on child abuse and neglect, legal proceedings, the foster care system and so on. She said generally training is twice a week for about eight weeks for three and a half hours.
Strayhorn admitted being a CASA volunteer is not for everyone as it takes someone to have a “heart that can stand up, advocate and stand in for a child.”
“These are people who have a great passion, to want to give back and they are willing to do whatever is necessary to make sure that child’s best interest is first and foremost.”
She added during the application process for a volunteer, they use an outside agency to run a background check as far back as seven years because they want to know why a potential volunteer wants to advocate for a child. Once the training is complete, the volunteer are sworn in by the judge in the community and are made friends of the court, which makes them an important asset to the courts for cases with children.
“Because we are a friend of the court, the judge relies on us on our recommendations after we have done investigations, talked to everyone and attended meetings,” Strayhorn said.
The volunteers are in constant communication with the child and generally visit the child once a month, with more visits depending on the situation. Strayhorn said the volunteers also work with the parents as well because one of CASA’s main priorities is reunification as they want families to stay together as much as possible.
Currently, CASA Works serves 131 children in Coffee County and in 2020 they served 171 children.
She told the group that the state pays at least $10,000 per child in foster care per month. The money is used for all of the child’s personal needs like medical bills while also covering other fees lawyer and court fees. She said what CASA does is “pushes the wagon a bit harder” by trying to get the child out of custody and find a forever home sooner.
“If we can cut out one month of $10,000 then we done a good thing,” Strayhorn said.
Strayhorn then shared a letter from a 12-year-old child titled “My Worst Best Friend,” where she wrote about her mother and her “worst best friend” drugs and how she grew up in that environment and how she hated it while taking care of her sister. The letter ends with the child finding a new home with relatives. She said for CASA, their goal is to help change the story of a child that has been abused and neglected.
“Our volunteers work hard to make sure that children know what children’s lives should be like, they let them know that somebody is always going to be by their side, always going to be fighting for them and always going to be there until they find a permanent home where they can thrive and become productive citizens,” Strayhorn said.
To end her presentation, she asked the club to do three things: to pray for CASA and the children, tell people what CASA is all about and to provide donations. Strayhorn said it’s not just money they need, they need supplies like computer paper to print court documents.
When she finished, the president of the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club Emily Raths presented a check donation of $2,000 to Strayhorn for CASA’s needs.
CASA Works office is located at 1301 E. Carroll St. and for more about volunteering call 931-455-7426 or go to casaworks.org.