Graduating college before high school may sound like an impossible task, but student commitment, secondary vision, and post-secondary collaboration makes this feat increasingly possible.

This year, Motlow saw 87 dual enrollment students receive a college degree before a high school degree. This unique group of high school college graduates is the new benchmark for rising classes. Their ability to graduate college before graduating high school is a testament to the opportunities now available to all students. According to Sally Pack, Director of High School Initiatives, "These students walked in graduation at Motlow in early May and then walked in graduation later the same month at their high school. That's huge! They all worked very hard and followed a plan we all helped to outline for them so that they could receive dual credit in classes for high school and college. This allowed them to receive a two-for-one value, and those short-term gains helped them achieve many long-term benefits."