Local students have been honored on the Dean's List at Belmont University for the spring 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Approximately 53 percent of Belmont's 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2021 Dean's List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, "Students achieving the Dean's List recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors - they have invested deeply in their studies and in their future. We are happy to celebrate their success and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to embrace future opportunities to engage and transform our world."
Making the list from Coffee County were Marian Anderson of Tullahoma, Michelle Dong of Manchester, Leah McClure of Tullahoma and Sam Uselton of Tullahoma.