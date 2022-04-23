Thirty-eight Tullahoma students were named the winners of the annual “What I Like About Tullahoma” essay contest. The contest is put on each year by the mayor’s office in conjunction with the Mayor’s Youth Council at Tullahoma High School. MYC students at THS serve as the essay judges.
According to city officials, the contest saw approximately 1,200 students at Tullahoma’s four elementary schools participate in the contest. Winners from each school were selected by the Mayor’s Youth Council and forwarded to Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis. Each school had a male and female winner from each grade that participated in the essay contest.
“I hope everyone can agree that Tullahoma is a great community made up of many special people, places and things,” the mayor said. “When students tell us what they like most about Tullahoma, I believe this exercise allows young people to better appreciate their hometown, what it means to all of us and all it has to offer.”
The winners from Jack T. Farrar Elementary School were fifth-graders Taylor Eldridge and Callen Davis and second-graders Ethan Cates and Alissa Starr.
From Bel-Aire Elementary School, the winners were Kole Stewart and Chandler Wilkerson from the first grade, Noah Hankins and Prudence Bradford from the third grade, Hayden Counts and Pay Hongsawong from the fourth grade and Timothy Hanson and Alexa Robertson from the fifth grade.
Robert E. Lee Elementary School had by far the most participants and winners, with writers from kindergarten through fifth grade. The winners were kindergarteners Jackson Harris and Emma Rice, first-graders Tiberius Langley and Audrey Carpenter, second-graders Nate Solomon and Meghan Edra, third-graders Waylon Crawford and Avery Walker, fourth-graders Davis Roberson and Makayla Murray and fifth-graders Ben Teal and Ava Haubett.
East Lincoln also had writers from kindergarten to fifth grade participate, matching the Lee contestants for winners. Those named top writers for their grades were kindergarteners Ryder Holt and Ella Wooten, first-graders Beckett Sameson and Lucy Elston, second-graders Kenneth Ramirez-Ibarra and Mia Wise, third-graders Brooks Bennett and Hannah Austin, fourth-graders Carson Bryant and Cotilyn Thurston and fifth-graders Elijah Baugh and Nevaeh Merlo.
In addition to the grade-level winners, there were also two grand champion essay writers—one boy and one girl. The Grand Champion Boy is Miles Johnson, of East Lincoln Elementary School. The Grand Champion Girl is Adilynn Tuten of Bel-Aire Elementary School.