First opened in 1957, Nashville’s historic RCA Studio B is known as the “House of 1,000 Hits” and is open for tours through the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. 

With 45,000 recorded songs to its credit, including 1,000 certified hits, the historic RCA Studio B in Nashville is a must see for any music lover visiting Music City USA.

Opened in 1957 and located on Nashville’s iconic Music Row at 1611 Roy Acuff Place, RCA Studio B played host to some of the most iconic recording sessions in popular music history. Hits like “Oh Lonesome Me” Don Gibson, “Detroit City” by Bobby Bare and “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton all came to live within the studio.

During its time as an operational recording studio between 1957 and 1977, RCA Studio B produced 45,000 songs and 1,000 certified hits. 

