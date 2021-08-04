Members of Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary are celebrating these days. Undeterred by a year of Zoom meetings at 7 a.m. every Tuesday, the club has been recognized by Rotary District 6780 with the District Governor’s Citation with Distinction. The award is presented to Rotary clubs that have completed all requirements set forth by the District Governor. Sunrise Rotary earned the “With Distinction” by exceeding the district’s goals.
Alan Harris served the club as president during the “COVID Year,” and he is very pleased with the results of the club’s efforts.
“Our relatively small club (23) contributed to local, national and international projects with enthusiasm normally associated with much larger clubs,” he said. “I think of it as akin to a bantamweight fighter fighting in a heavyweight class. I’m very proud of the response of our dedicated Rotarians.
“With the lone exception of not being able to regenerate our membership numbers due to COVID, our club achieved and in some cases far exceeded our stated goals and those goals set by our Rotary District. Specifically, through our energetic support to the Purple Pinkie project, we nearly tripled our donation goal for worldwide Polio Eradication efforts, finishing seventh overall in our district of 64 clubs.”
District Governor Cindy Gammons recently visited the Sunrise Rotary Club and congratulated members on their 2020-2021 accomplishments. Gammons cited the club’s performance as evidence that, even in challenging circumstances, “Rotarians still come out.” Also attending the meeting was District Governor-Elect Alan Clark and Assistant District Governor, Lynda Welty, a Sunrise member.
A daunting task under the best of times, the 10 district requirements included Rotary projects ranging from local to international. The Sunrise group was recognized with the Rotary Globe Club Award for participation in four international programs, such as the Mexico 100 in 100 Project in which Sunrise was a partner-supported project designed to provide safe drinking water for school children in Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula area. The $750 contributed by the local group included a gift from Roni Jarrell honoring her late husband, Max, a Sunrise Rotarian who died due from the virus in December.
Another international designation for the club was being named a William T. Sergeant Polio Eradicator Club. Sunrise’s contribution of over $3,000 was over double the district’s desired giving goal. The group partnered with Dunkin Donuts in October for Purple Pinkie Day to support polio eradication. The club also received Rotary Star Club status due to its membership exceeding the minimum $100-per-member donations to the Rotary Foundation. Sunrise members donated a total of $3,040, an average of $158 per member.
The Community Service Award recognized Sunrise’s C.E.O partnership with East Lincoln Elementary School. Water bottles were provided for students, and plans for a sunshade for the playground are currently being finalized. The group most recently participated in a cleanup of the Sunrise Rotary Disc Golf Course adjacent to East Middle School.
Finally, the club contributed to the James L. Bomar, Jr. Interact Scholarship fund, garnering the Young Event Sponsor (YES) Award.
Sunrise Rotary’s major fundraiser is the Hot Shots shooting competition hosted by Templar Shooting Sports. The event is scheduled for Sept. 11, and tickets are available from any Sunrise Rotarian. Rich Ellis will serve as the club president for 2021-2022.