After being open for a little over year, T-Town Smoothie Cafe celebrated the milestone with family, friends and customers by having an anniversary ribbon cutting, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
To celebrate the occasion, T-Town Smoothie Cafe offered free smoothies and protein rice bowls for those in attendance.
T-Town Smoothie Cafe was opened in November 2020 by Matthew Sfirakis, who wanted to give Tullahoma something different by providing real fruit smoothies and acai bowls.
“We wanted to do a new concept in the area with our smoothies and our acai bowls,” Sfirakis said. “We’re really proud to be Tullahoma’s first ever smoothie business and actual smoothie shop.”
Originally, there were plans to celebrate the occasion closer to the anniversary date; however, the café was closed for November due to renovations caused by a leak.
“It was just a fitting in the wall behind the toilet,” Sfirakis said. “It popped out during the night and when I came in to work there was an inch of water.”
Other than the leak, Sfirakis said the first year has been challenging as a new business and it has been growing day by day.
“People don’t know what we have to offer until they come in and see our store,” he said. “I’m just trying to give Tullahoma and the surrounding area something different than anything else that’s around.”
He added he’s been trying to make T-Town Smoothie Cafe a positive hangout spot for the children in the area.
“It’s always good seeing the younger crowd here hanging out instead of getting in trouble.”
Sfirakis said one of the highlights for him has been seeing the customers’ reactions when they come in and see what T-Town Smoothie Café as to offer, like its various wraps and subs, sandwiches, salads, food and protein bowls, smoothies and acai bowls.
Another highlight for him is his continuing to give back to the community. Currently, for every purchase of the Wildcat smoothie, a portion of the proceeds go to the Tullahoma City Schools Athletic Department. For the Giant smoothie, a portion of the proceeds will go to Connor’s Cure for Fighting Pediatric Cancer. T-Town Smoothie Cafe has also participated in fundraisers for some of the local nonprofits, including the Imagination Library of Coffee County.
As for looking toward the future, Sfirakis said he looks to continue to grow T-Town Smoothie Cafe to the point where it becomes a franchise and open more stores. He added he would be working to push catering services as well.
“It would be great if we could take this little store and make it into a franchise,” he said. “[The building] used to be a dental surgical center and looked what I turned it into.”
T-Town Smoothie Cafe is located at 1956 N. Jackson St., next to Affordable Dental and across the street from Applebee’s. Business hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and closed for Sundays.
For more about the café, call 563-5176, go to ttownsmoothie.com or to T-Town Smoothie Cafe’s page.