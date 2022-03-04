The City of Tullahoma spent time prior to the board meeting saying goodbye to a longtime employee of the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation, Thom Robinson. Robinson has served as the Executive Director of TAEDC for the last nine years and recently announced his retirement from the position, capping a 40-year career in economic development.
The city held a retirement reception for Robinson, welcoming plenty of old friends, current and former colleagues and numerous well-wishers on Robinson’s next adventure in life, as well as honoring Robinson during the meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Mayor Ray Knowis said at the meeting that he was proud to know Robinson for a great many years before announcing Friday, March 4, would be known as Thom Robinson Day in Tullahoma.
“Congratulations on your retirement, Thom,” the mayor said.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody also wished Robinson a bittersweet farewell from his current position, saying Robinson’s fingerprints could be found all over the economic development of Tullahoma during is nine years as the TAEDC Executive Director.
“He has truly been instrumental in so many of the positive developments that we’ve had, like the places that we love to shop and the places that we love to eat,” she said. “I know that you planted a lot of seeds that we will continue to be rewarded with your efforts and your hard work.”
On behalf of the city, Moody presented a plaque of appreciation of his work with the city and his retirement before also presenting Robinson with a framed copy of the “Thom Robinson Day” certificate read by the mayor. The certificate included a copy of the photo taken at the ribbon cutting for the Publix grocery story in Tullahoma, which Moody said was “one of the highlights” that took “so many years” to get done.
“This nice thing about that is Jimmy’s suit that he’s wearing,” Robinson joked, referencing Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks’ Halloween attire. The Publix ribbon cutting took place around Halloween of 2018.
Robinson thanked Moody, the board, the city and countless other individuals and entities with whom he has worked over the last nine years. He said he has been blessed to have had a hand in creating thousands of jobs throughout his entire career without them knowing his involvement. He also thanked his wife, Jean, whom he called his help mate and sweetheart, for being his rock and help mate “in so many ways.”
“I want to say a special word of thanks to my board of directors, both my past and present TAEDC Board of Directors,” he said. “What a great group of people! I’ve worked with a lot of boards in those 40 years. These guys and gal are the best, and I appreciate that.”
He also thanked several of his economic development colleagues, including members of the Middle Tennessee Industrial Development Council and South Central Tennessee Development District.
“These guys have helped all of us more than you will ever know,” he said. “Keep being good friends with them because they are truly what makes us go.”
Robinson thanked his fellow department heads to being “wonderful” throughout his time with the city, including department heads new and old. To his fellow employees of the city, including public works, fire, police, parks and recreation and finance, as well as Moody, he thanked for being great supporters.
Lastly, he thanked the city board for being so business oriented and making his job “very, very easy.”
“I want to thank you all for a great nine years and for everyone for the 40 years,” he said. “Thank you.”