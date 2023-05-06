Girl Scout 2163 Troop for Troops

Girl Scout Troop 2163 recently donated over 500 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to be sent to deployed military troops overseas as part of the national Girl Scouts program “Gift of Caring.”

 Kyle Murphy photo

Local Girl Scout Troop 2163 of Tullahoma has donated over 500 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to be sent to deployed military overseas as part of their Gift of Caring campaign.

On hand with the donation were Troop 2163 members Allie Hice, Kaidence Wood, Abigail Smith, Charlotte Petersen, Ella Hice and Kindal Gilliam, their parents, representatives of United Way of Hwy 55 and Col. Beverly Lee (USAF-retired). According to Greg Gressel, United Way of Hwy 55 was involved with the efforts of collecting the cookies to be donated, and also presented a check to the troop for $1,000. Ashley Abraham, Executive Director of United Way of Hwy 55, said she talked with Gressel with how she and the nonprofit organization can be involved with the program and how they can help give back.

Tags

Recommended for you