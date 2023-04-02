THS Boys Wrestling Team

The Tullahoma High School wrestling team was honored during the March Board of Education meeting. The Wildcats competed at the TSSAA State Duals where they tied for fifth, finishing the year with a 25-11 record.

TCS athletes have racked up state and national awards over the last couple of months, and some of those individuals were recognized during the March Board of Education meeting.

In total, Tullahoma had 15 individual athletes honored, as well as the THS boys wrestling team that earned its seat in the TSSAA State Duals for the second year in a row. Tullahoma defeated Sycamore 39-33 in the opening round at state but lost to Signal Mountain and Fairview, finishing the tournament tied for fifth. The Wildcats finished the year with a 25-11 record in dual meets.

THS Lady Wildcat Wrestlers

The THS girls wrestling team had six individuals compete at the TSSAA State Individual Championships. Those wrestlers included, from left: Zoe Holley, Payton Agnell, Kaira Webb and Tiona Harden. Missing from the photo are: Brittney Meneses and Laken Potter.
Ashley Scott

Ashley Scott won the Young Adult Barebow division at the Scholastic 3-D Archery National Finals held in Las Vegas.
Logan Holt, Olivia Murphy

Logan Holt and Olivia Murphy competed at the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association’s State Championships in Knoxville. The two-day competition took place on the campus of the University of Tennessee. Murphy led the pair of THS swimmers with top 20 finishes, including a sixth-place performance in the 100-meter freestyle. Murphy also finished 11th in the 100 butterfly. Holt competed in a pair of events at the state championships, placing 47th in the 100 freestyle, while he finished 63rd in the 50 freestyle.