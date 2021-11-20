The main office of Tullahoma City Schools has been transformed into a home for more than district officials. The walls inside the office now display student artwork, showcasing the work student artists create throughout the school year.
“This is a way to showcase our art students and their unique creations,” Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said. “We have some superb artists here inside the district, and we want to honor and recognize them through displaying their pieces in this gallery. Parents of the artists will receive an invitation from the district and have the opportunity to come into the district office and view their student’s art. We additionally invite our faculty and staff to stop by and enjoy these pieces.”
The artwork displayed will rotate each month, according to Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong. This month, the new gallery walls will feature artwork from Tullahoma High School art students. December’s featured art will come from Bel-Aire Elementary School, followed by West Middle School in January, East Middle School in February, Jack T. Farrar Elementary School in March and Robert E. Lee Elementary School in April. East Lincoln Elementary School artwork will close out the 2021-2022 school year in May.