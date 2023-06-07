Local sophomore Blake Teal has been named the 2023 National Dairy Month Chairman for Coffee County. Teal will be honored June 8 at the Tennessee June Dairy Month Kickoff Event at Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville.
Teal said he appreciates the opportunity to raise awareness about the dairy industry that he has been a part of for his whole life.
“As National Dairy Month Chairman, I want to bring awareness to my community about dairy and the dairy industry,” Teal said. “I grew up in the industry and it is important to me to continue the family farm.”
Teal currently attends Coffee County Central High School and is the son of AJ and Valerie Teal. He is a part of the Future Farmers of America and also works on the family farm. In addition, Teal is an active member of his 4-H chapter, participating in judgings, Honor Club and All Stars.
Co-sponsored by The Dairy Alliance, the American Dairy Association of Tennessee, 4-H and the Tennessee Farm Bureau, National Dairy Month activities are designed to communicate the value of milk and other dairy products to Tennessee consumers. Chairpersons play a vital role in spreading dairy’s message in their communities.
The event includes recognition from Brian Flowers, president of the American Dairy Association of Tennessee. The official kickoff celebration recognizes Tennessee 4-H members’ efforts to promote National Dairy Month in Tennessee.
“We wish Blake much success in his role of communicating the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products to the people in Coffee County,” American Dairy Association of Tennessee president Brian Flowers said. “Blake will appreciate the cooperation of the people there. His interest and enthusiasm will result in a better-informed community from which all will benefit.”
Founded as “National Milk Month” by American grocers in 1937, National Dairy Month began to promote dairy consumption during peak milk production in the summer.
Today, June’s National Dairy Month continues celebrating with the Southeast’s communities and companies through festivals, contests and even a special night dedicated to dairy farmers at the ballpark. In 2022, there were an estimated 27,000 Tennessee dairy cows living on 130 dairy farms producing 57.4 million gallons of milk. The top three milk producing Tennessee counties were: Loudon, Bradley and McMinn.
“Around the Dairy in Seven Days,” is the official theme for 2023, which encourages families to make milk their first beverage choice due to its unique package of vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are an essential part of a healthy diet.