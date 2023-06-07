Blake Teal

Blake Teal

 Photo provided

Local sophomore Blake Teal has been named the 2023 National Dairy Month Chairman for Coffee County. Teal will be honored June 8 at the Tennessee June Dairy Month Kickoff Event at Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville.

Teal said he appreciates the opportunity to raise awareness about the dairy industry that he has been a part of for his whole life.

Recommended for you