The second annual TEDxTullahoma conference has been called off this year due to COVID-19 exposure, organizers announced Thursday afternoon.
According to Robin Dunn, who has spearheaded the TEDx effort in Tullahoma over the last two years, there were “exposure(s)” to the virus, prompting the postponement. The conference has been rescheduled for March, 12, 2022, Dunn said, “out of an abundance of caution.”
The second TEDxTullahoma event was scheduled to take place this Saturday, Sept. 11, at the University of Tennessee Space Institute, where it was held in 2020.
Dunn said all those who purchased tickets will be able to honor those tickets for the new March 2022 date should they choose. Alternatively, if anyone would like a refund for their ticket, Dunn said full refunds would be offered through Monday, Sept. 13, as the postponement took place so close to the scheduled event day. Anyone who would like to refund their ticket should visit the Eventbrite ticket site to process said refund, Dunn said.
“I apologize for any inconvenience,” Dunn said in her announcement. “I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime, stay well. Your health is important to us.”