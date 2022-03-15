A brief blanket of snow and ice didn’t put a chill on South Jackson Civic Center Saturday morning, as the second annual TEDxTullahoma event saw a host of featured speakers and performers take the stage, bringing engaging talks to the community in person and on the screen.
The community’s second TEDx event, an independently-organized series of TED talks set up by Alderman Robin Dunn, saw nine speakers and three separate performers grace the stage or a video screen to bring Tullahomans thought-provoking short speeches on how small changes can make a big difference in today’s world.
Dunn said the inspiration for the theme was thinking about how the entire world was ravaged by something as small as a molecule—namely, SARS-CoV-2, which is the origin of COVID-19.
“I was in awe of how something so unimaginably tiny could put the entire globe on pause for months,” she said. “Everything is composed of microscopic parts—every person, every speck of dust, every star, everything! It can be easy to forget that it’s the nature of the tiny things that creates the nature of the system: the strength of a wall is found in the mortar between each brick, the health of an organism is found in the health of its cells, and the vibrancy of a community like Tullahoma starts with the relationships between each individual.
“I was determined to remember that there is power in all of us even when we feel small.”
The road to putting on the event was a rocky one, with an initial postponement and then a venue change. This year’s TEDx was meant to be held in 2021, following the success of the inaugural TEDxTullahoma event in late 2020. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic, however, put a pause on those plans. First, the event was postponed to 2022, then the event location was moved from its original location to South Jackson. Originally, the talks were scheduled to take place at UTSI, where the inaugural event was held.
Saturday morning saw the event kicked off with bluegrass music from the award-winning musician and vocalist Becky Buller, who delighted audiences with a short history of bluegrass music interspersed between original songs on her guitar and a little ditty on the fiddle. She highlighted founding inspirations like Ricky Scaggs, who called bluegrass “folk music in overdrive” and explained the juxtaposition of the music from its lyrics. Bluegrass music frequently, Buller said, featured dark, sorrowful lyrics and themes overlaid a happy, upbeat fiddle or banjo.
Other performers included Knoxville-based singer/songwriter Justin Terry, who entertained the crowd with a baritone reminiscent of Josh Turner. While his set was short—he played just two songs—Terry’s musical themes resonated with the audience. His final song was one he wrote about the nation and his appreciation for it and the country’s flag. He nodded toward the American flag hanging inside the auditorium prior to kicking off his tune.
This year’s featured speakers included mental health advocate Kyle Mitchell, who shared his journey to help 1 million teens with their social anxiety; Lauren Martin, a mother and business owner who saw the value in saving herself versus having someone else save her; Bert Edmonston, who turned a family knowledge of jewelry engraving into an award-winning firearms customization talent; Royce Massengill, who turned deep-rooted pain into an advocacy for victims of sexual assault; Molly Anderson, who used her experiences with a nonverbal disability as a launching point for disability advocacy in emergency communications; Felix and Ashlei Bivens, who shared the importance of regenerating both the inner and outer landscape on a micro and macro scale; and Jermaine Dunlap, who asked the audience to reflect on whether they knew their assignment in life, work and personal relationships, and how just 8 inches changed his life.
Audience members told The News they thoroughly enjoyed the morning, as all the speakers shared something they could reflect upon moving forward.
Cynthia Ailey said all the speakers were great and she enjoyed spending her morning inside South Jackson Civic Center. The speaker who stood out the most to her, she said, was Dunlap, who closed out the morning.
“He ended on a great note,” she said of Dunlap’s message, which concluded on a note never to underestimate a woman. “He was very engaging with the audience, and I love his message about knowing your assignment and knowing where you belong.”
She also enjoyed how the speakers took to the theme and explored small things in various forms.
Jeanie Austin similarly “love them all” Saturday morning, though she particularly took to Buller’s performance and Martin’s exploration of “life on a screen,” which saw Martin relate herself to a butterfly, a wasp and a bumblebee on a door screen of her home.
“I love how she was talking about the butterfly and the wasp and bumblebee and how she related it to her life,” Austin said, referencing Martin’s discussion of her relationship with her parents. “Her parents did the best that they could with the circumstances that they had.”
Austin added that as a first-time TEDx attendee, she was impressed with the caliber of the speakers and looked forward to attending a future TEDxTullahoma event.
Jessie Schwer found the morning “enlightening” as well as “full of valuable information that we can take into our lives.”
Schwer was particularly struck by the Bivenses, who co-founded and co-own Re: the regenerative school in Fayetteville. They spent their speaking time explaining how they at their school help regenerate the earth by adding small components over time and how in order to fully heal the planet, people also needed to heal themselves.
“I really believe in the need of a regenerative renaissance in our world—our inner world and our outer world—learning to take care of ourselves and our planet better,” she told The News. “It just really spoke to me deeply.”
Schwer said she would “absolutely” return to another TEDx event in Tullahoma, as she also attended the inaugural event in 2020.
The event was made possible through sponsorships from Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Prudential, NAS, Bechtel, Relevance Ventures, Dan & Fran Marcum, Fuel So Good, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, Chick-fil-A and South Jackson Civic Center.