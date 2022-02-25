As the event draws nearer, organizers for TEDxTullahoma say tickets for the annual conference are becoming scarce. Robin Dunn announced at the most recent Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee that less than two dozen tickets remained for the event, which will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at South Jackson Civic Center.
The theme for this year’s event is “Micro: The Power of Small” and features speakers and entertainers from multiple walks of life, including artists, entrepreneurs and activists.
Tickets are $30 each and include complimentary coffee service beginning at 9:30 a.m. inside the iconic Tullahoma performing arts venue, located at 404 S. Jackson St.
Speakers are Ashley Laing, the co-founder and co-director of Re: The Regenerative School; Becky Buller, a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter; Bertram Edmonston IV, a world-renowned firearm engraver; Felix Bivens, co-founder and co-director of Re: The Regenerative School; Jermain Dunlap, owner of The New Day Smoothie Café; Justin Terry, a gospel singer; Kyle Mitchell, a mental health speaker, podcaster, advocate and social media influencer; Lauren Martin, a yoga instructor, meditation coach, reiki master and self-development mentor; Molly Anderson, a public advocate for people with disabilities and public speaker; Royce Massengil, a podcaster and collaborator in the music industry; and Temple Kemezis, a professionally trained dancer.
For more information on the speakers or to buy tickets, visit tedxtullahoma.com or find TEDxTullahoma on Facebook.