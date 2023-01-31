TN Ale Trail Logo

Grab your craft beer loving friends because the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has officially announced the launch of the Tennessee Ale Trail, a mobile pass that gathers points for each brewery check in.  

More than 60 Guild members are participating in this free digital passport program in an effort to encourage visitors and residents to explore Tennessee’s craft breweries and support local businesses. One of the breweries included is Common John Brewing Company in Manchester. Many of these breweries also work with local farmers and include local ingredients in their brews.  