Grab your craft beer loving friends because the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has officially announced the launch of the Tennessee Ale Trail, a mobile pass that gathers points for each brewery check in.
More than 60 Guild members are participating in this free digital passport program in an effort to encourage visitors and residents to explore Tennessee’s craft breweries and support local businesses. One of the breweries included is Common John Brewing Company in Manchester. Many of these breweries also work with local farmers and include local ingredients in their brews.
Craft beer fans will access the trail ‘passport’ using a mobile website and accrue points as they taste their way across the state at participating breweries. After earning enough points, beer lovers can redeem points for prizes, including stickers, hats, t-shirts and more.
“The Tennessee Ale Trail is a fun way to track your Tennessee brewery adventures,” said Sharon Cheek, executive director of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild. “When you drink local beer, you’re directly supporting small businesses and Tennessee agriculture.”
The process for using the passport is simple. Visit www.tnaletrail.org for more information and to register for the free Tennessee Ale Trail passport pass. Once you sign up, a link is delivered to your phone, and you can save it to your home screen for one-tap access. There are no downloads or apps required.
The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild is a 501(C) 6 nonprofit membership organization representing independent craft breweries across Tennessee. It exists to advance the interests of and serve as the collective voice for the Tennessee craft brewing industry. For more information about the Guild, visit www.tncraftbrewers.org/.