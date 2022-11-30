Christmas golden snowflake

The Tullahoma arts community will be riding the Christmastide with several events for the month of December. Both the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and South Jackson Civic Center will have a number of opportunities for Tullahoma residents seeking a unique holiday experience or gifts to buy for loved ones.

The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center will kick off the holiday spirit with its “Christmas at the Baillet House” event starting this Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. Tullahoma residents on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift for friends and family can make a stop to shop in the art center’s Christmas Marketplace and support local artists and vendors. The market will be open from Dec. 1 through Thursday, Dec. 22.