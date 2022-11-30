The Tullahoma arts community will be riding the Christmastide with several events for the month of December. Both the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and South Jackson Civic Center will have a number of opportunities for Tullahoma residents seeking a unique holiday experience or gifts to buy for loved ones.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center will kick off the holiday spirit with its “Christmas at the Baillet House” event starting this Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. Tullahoma residents on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift for friends and family can make a stop to shop in the art center’s Christmas Marketplace and support local artists and vendors. The market will be open from Dec. 1 through Thursday, Dec. 22.
South Jackson Civic Center will be ringing in the season with the third annual “South Jackson’s Trees of Christmas.” From Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 4, residents can take a stroll through the halls and exhibit areas of the civic center as it will be covered in a forest of decorated trees at their leisure. Viewings for the Trees of Christmas will be 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, noon to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 2 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. Tickets for admission will be $5 for individuals and $20 for households. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Imagination Library of Coffee County.
On Friday, Dec. 2, South Jackson will also be hosting its “Jingle and Mingle Parade After Party” starting at 8 p.m. when the 66th Tullahoma Christmas Parade concludes. The after party will have coffee, hot chocolate and cider available along with baked goods. A cash bar will also be open with wines and beers. A cover charge of $5 will go towards the Trees of Christmas event.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, South Jackson will host the second annual Christkindlmarkt holiday market from noon to 8 p.m. The German-style market will offer food, drink and seasonal items for sale from open-air stalls. Attendees can enjoy the spirt of Christmas with festive music and the glimmer from the Christmas lights as they stroll through the grounds, making stops at the Trees of Christmas inside the civic center, and take a stroll across the street to the Christmas Marketplace at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
From Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, South Jackson Civic Center will present “Nutcracker Fantasy” ballet. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $10 for students, and show time is 7 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday shows and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
South Jackson will get a taste of Broadway as Terry Barber will take the stage on Saturday, Dec. 17, as part of South Jackson’s Performing Art’s Series. Barber’s show will be a tribute to the music of English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose been credited for composing music for theatre productions like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cats,” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” Tickets for admission are $25 per person.
To wrap up the most wonderful time of the year, South Jackson will be playing the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. “It’s a Wonderful Life” tells the story of an angel who is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman, George Bailey, played by James Stewart, by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Tickets for the showing are $10 in advance and $12 on site. Purchase of tickets includes an order of popcorn and a drink to enjoy while watching the Christmas classic.
For information on tickets, contact SJCC at 455-5321 or visit southjackson.org online.