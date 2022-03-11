The church of Christ at Cedar Lane will be celebrating the congregation’s 60th anniversary on Sunday, March 27. The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. and the public is encouraged to attend and celebrate their church milestone.
The church has a long and storied history which began in 1954 when Ewin Coop, a member of the Moore Street Church of Christ, donated to that congregation a lot located on the corner of Bel-Aire Drive and Stone Boulevard to be the location of a building for a new congregation at some time in the future. A building fund was started by the Moore Street congregation in July 1959, and trustees were selected for the proposed congregation in May 1961. The lot and building fund were donated by the Moore Street congregation.
Construction of the building began in August 1961 and was completed in time to hold the first service on January 14, 1962. In 1964, an addition was constructed at the south end of the building to provide more classrooms, a benevolent room, a personal work room and a nursery. In 1979, an annex was constructed south of the previous addition to provide additional classrooms, a fellowship area, a kitchen and a conference room.
In October 1999, the decision was made to build a new facility for the congregation. After evaluating several potential sites, a 15-acre property on Cedar Lane was selected in March 2000. Construction of the building began in July 2003. The building was completed in time to have the first service on August 8, 2004.
Two men were appointed elders in April 1962. A total of 21 men have served as elders with six presently serving in that capacity. Deacons have been appointed over the years to provide leadership in certain areas of work as deemed necessary by the elders. A total of 63 men has served as deacons with 19 of that number presently serving.
Preaching from the pulpit has been accomplished over the years to strengthen, develop and encourage members and to lead those who are lost to Christ. Eight men have served as pulpit ministers. In July 1986, a youth minister was added to the staff, and seven men have served in that capacity. In June 2016, a minister to work with the children was hired, and that person is still serving.
Mission work has been supported throughout the history of the congregation in the United States (Statesboro, Georgia and Marlington, West Virginia) and in other countries (Thailand, New Zealand, New Guinea, France, St. Vincent Island in the Caribbean, Romania, Peru and Ghana-Africa). The congregation also supported working with the deaf through the Sunset International Bible Institute. Works in St. Vincent, Peru and Ghana continue presently.
The initial membership was 112. The membership had grown to 147 by the end of the first year and currently stands at 458.
The Cedar Lane family is involved in many different forms of service and fellowship to encourage one another and to share with those in the community and around the world. These ministries include education (classes for spiritual development for all ages), benevolence (providing help to those in need), children and youth activities (learning about God and building Christian relationships), world evangelism (supporting missionary families) and many more.