Peter Cottontail left plenty of eggs for Tullahoma children to find last Saturday afternoon. In the first city Easter egg hunt, organized and hosted by Alderman Sernobia McGee, hundreds of Tullahoma children raced to pick up as many of the more than 8,000 eggs filled with candy and prize tickets that covered the lawn next to South Jackson Civic Center.
Children in three different age groups – 1 to 5, 6 to 10 and 11 and up – each had a few minutes of frenzied fun while attempting to fill their baskets, buckets and bags full of the eggs, which were stuffed and hidden thanks to the generosity of Tullahoma citizens and volunteers.
The family-friendly fun lasted for a few hours Saturday afternoon, one week after the annual Glick and Woods Easter egg hunt, which battled severe storms but also had a good turnout. Both egg hunts saw local children win prizes of all kinds, from toys to activity kits to baskets full of snacks and treats. At the city’s egg hunt, children won more than 300 individual prizes thanks to special prize eggs hidden among the candy-filled eggs. Six lucky children walked away with special grand prizes last Saturday. Nintendo Switch sets, hoverboards and bicycles were given away as grand prizes on the afternoon.