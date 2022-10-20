The Jack photo 05

The official judges tent during the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15 in Lynchburg. 

 Nathan Havenner photo

The smell of barbeque filled Lynchburg’s Wiseman Park as the heavy hitters from the world of barbeque competition descended on the small Middle Tennessee town to compete in the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15.

More than 85 teams from all 50 states and throughout the world brought their A-Game to the invitation-only competition, all competing to win the title of Grand Champion and a $25,000 grand prize.

The band Spur of the Moment performs Saturday afternoon during the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15.
Ercole Chila of the Paulsboro, New Jersey based Uncle Pig’s Barbecue Pit team checks the temperature on a rack of ribs before sending them off to be judged during the 33rd Annual Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue Oct. 14-15 in Lynchburg. 
Dave Vojta, left, and Will Smith, right, of Smokin Ghost BBQ of Chillicothe, Illinois, was one of the more than 85 teams competing during the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue Oct. 14-15 in Lynchburg.

