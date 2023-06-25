Jesus Tent misti massage
Each year, followers of the Christian faith share the gospel to other nations by mission trips. However, Christians in Manchester, and surrounding areas, follow this command to share the love of Jesus Christ at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival at The Jesus Tent in Outeroo, an area surrounding Centeroo that includes camping, parking and so on.

Volunteers come from all over the area and vary in every way except one: they’re all Christians. Through a cooperative program, 3,000 churches support the tent in a way with 219 physical volunteers spanning four states.

