Two of The News’ very own ladies flew the skies on a Thursday afternoon at the local Skydive Tennessee.
Kerri Meeks and Michelle Davis waited eagerly last week to take flight, but inclement weather put a stop to their plans.
Still, they were able to watch friends jump, and completed their training video in preparation for their next chance.
That chance turned out to be this Thursday, when sunny skies and cumulus clouds made for the perfect atmosphere for a thrilling ride.
Meeks said this was her third time skydiving, but Davis had never done it before.
Neither of them had nerves before their flight went out, but they couldn’t contain their excitement as they made their landings.
“It was so much colder than I expected,” said Davis, and she added that it was nice, given the day’s heat.
“It happens so fast,” said Meeks. She said there’s hardly any time to even realize fully what’s happening before touchdown.
Both commented that because they were so high in the air, they didn’t feel like they were “jumping from a cliff,” which made it less nerve wracking.
Skydive volunteer Eddie Phillips said that most professional skydivers are afraid of heights, but because the depth perception is so different up in the air, it isn’t as frightening.
Both Meeks and Davis had fairly smooth landings, but Phillips said that some divers can land at about 100 miles per hour.
Meeks, Davis and the whole group from their jump landed safely and soundly with hardly any signs that might cause the spectator concern. The speed with which the professional skydivers at Skydive Tennessee adapt to wind during their descent certainly gives cause for confidence in their skill.
Meeks said she definitely would go again and Davis said she had to hold herself back from planning her next skydive even as she just finished her first.