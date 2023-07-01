Seafood Place ribbon cutting.JPG
Kyle Murphy photo

The Seafood Place is now open on Atlantic, offering a sit-down restaurant with fresh seafood straight from the Gulf to the table.

The restaurant is owned by Kimberly and Paul Householder and opened their downtown business a couple of weeks ago. Their ribbon cutting was held last Friday. Their restaurant opened after they sold fresh seafood for several years.

Seafood place barrel.JPG

