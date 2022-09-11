David Carroll

 Dan Henry

In recent years, toddlers to teens have a similar gift list: smart watches, virtual reality headsets, and game systems. It's not unusual to see kids barely out of diapers tapping on their iPhones, iPods, iPads and iDon't Know What Else.

It makes you wonder. What DID we play with before Apple, Amazon and Google ruled the world? How did we manage with only Mattel, Milton Bradley, and Wham-O? Life was so simple.. We never needed to recharge our toys.