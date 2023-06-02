The “greatest Ranger that ever was” – Tullahoma’s own Thomas Gwynn, turned 104 on June 2 and was recently the guest of honor at the Nissan plant in Decherd.

“When bullets are flying, there is no pain,” Gwynn said of the battlefield, giving the praise to God for bringing him home from war where he was conferred the Purple Heart 12 separate times. He was also a prisoner of war but was able to escape.