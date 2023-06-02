The “greatest Ranger that ever was” – Tullahoma’s own Thomas Gwynn, turned 104 on June 2 and was recently the guest of honor at the Nissan plant in Decherd.
“When bullets are flying, there is no pain,” Gwynn said of the battlefield, giving the praise to God for bringing him home from war where he was conferred the Purple Heart 12 separate times. He was also a prisoner of war but was able to escape.
With veterans serving in important employee roles at the Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant, the company stepped forward on May 25 with a special tribute ceremony to showcase a unique Veteran Honor Wall that will be permanently on display inside the facility.
In the Nissan plant’s 26th year, an idea to honor employees who have served in the many branches of the United States military came about, and the plant held the ceremony to unveil the Veteran Honor Wall.
The ceremony began with the administration employees lining the hallways of their office building to applaud Lt. Thomas Gwynn, a 104-year-old World War II and Korean War Veteran.
Gwynn has lived a life worthy of a Hollywood movie as a hero who has fought in two wars, been captured and escaped two times from behind enemy lines and who was wounded 24 times.
Despite his age, Gwynn, who still lives independently in Tullahoma, was impressively able to walk the entire hallways of the plant with only the assistance of a walker.
The Nissan employees applauded him while he was followed by soldiers of the HQ Battery, the Regimental Fires Squadron and the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment from the Tennessee Army National Guard. Gwynn was seated as the guest of honor at the base of the veiled Veteran Honor Wall.
Introductions were made by Maintenance Manager Joel Langham followed by Kennedy Brady singing the national anthem.
A presentation of the colors was made by the 278th ACR who then presented the flag to Gwynn.
The moment everyone had been waiting for had arrived, and the Nissan Decherd Veteran Honors Wall was unveiled.
The wall was designed with a barn-wood backing, and the title was burned into the wood with a quote from Winston Churchill, the United Kingdom’s prime minister during World War II, also seared into the wood itself saying, “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”
Emblems representing the various branches of the U.S. military were stationed in the middle of the wall while plaques with the names of veteran employees hung on the left.
The American flag is hung at the top of the wall while a folded flag is on display in a shadow box alongside veteran photos arranged on the right side.
Vice President of Decherd Powertrain Operations Jeff Younginer then stepped up to the podium after the wall was unveiled.
He referenced a law Tennessee passed in 2022 that required companies to allow veterans time off for Veterans Day. However, the time off was not required to be compensated for.
“As a company, we thought we can do better than that,” Younginer said.
Nissan will be one of fewer than 25 percent of companies to offer the holiday as an official paid day off.
“It gives us the chance to take a break and think about the veterans that we work with, in our families and in our community – and to say thank you,” Younginer said.
Versatility Supervisor Dawn Letson then spoke about the wall and its creation.
“Members of our Decherd organization gave a significant portion of materials for this wall,” she said. “Many of our veterans chose the barn-wood concept because of its beauty and similarities to those that have served for our great nation.”
She went on to describe the similar qualities which included durability, protectiveness, stability, originality, versatility, lasting power, storied histories, having strong fortitude, being distinct and showing perseverance.
Nissan employee and US veteran Craig Pennington then stood to say a few words of appreciation. He went on to describe a time at the start of his career at Nissan.
He said he had been deployed to Iraq and when his service time was extended, he thought for sure he would have lost his employment opportunity with Nissan.
To his surprise, Nissan told his wife, “All he needs to do is get home. He has a job waiting when he gets here.”
Pennington’s story only further backs the importance Nissan places on the well-being of its employees and the value of veterans, company officials said.
Langham then stood at the podium to honor the life and military career of Gwynn, who became a member of the Army Rangers due to his elite physical stature.
He was promoted to staff sergeant and was part of the 117th infantry. He stormed the banks of Normandy in 1944, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was promoted to first lieutenant.
Gwynn received two Purple Hearts for his heroism in World War II.
In the 1950s, he was called to serve his country again in the Korean War.
During this tour of duty, he was captured behind enemy lines two times. He was mentally and physically tortured but managed to escape from his captors.
Gwynn was injured 24 times but was able to deliver himself and others to safety time and time again. He always gives the credit to God on his ability to have survived such an extensive military career.
He has amassed 40 military awards including his most recent, the National Order of Legion of Honor from the French government for his heroics in World War II
This medal is the highest order of merit in France, granting him the title of chevalier.
Gwynn earned the nickname “Little Horse” during his service due to his stamina, ability and strength. He is also referred to as “The Greatest Ranger” among his peers.
Gwynn and a select few others were given a tram tour of the inside of the plant. Throughout the tour, employees would stop to greet him with a smile, salute or applause to show their thanks, honor and appreciation.