For the month of November, several students at Tullahoma High School will have their artwork on display in the “Reflections in Time” exhibit at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.

The exhibit opened on Saturday, Nov. 5, and will run until Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center (TFAC) located at 401 S. Jackson St. The exhibit is similar to the exhibit held at the art center this past spring with students from THS Visual Arts teacher Kelly Orr.