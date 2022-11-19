For the month of November, several students at Tullahoma High School will have their artwork on display in the “Reflections in Time” exhibit at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
The exhibit opened on Saturday, Nov. 5, and will run until Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center (TFAC) located at 401 S. Jackson St. The exhibit is similar to the exhibit held at the art center this past spring with students from THS Visual Arts teacher Kelly Orr.
According to TFAC President Josh Cole, the exhibit gives Orr’s students, for the fall semester, a chance to have an exhibit like the students from the spring semester.
Joy Snead, member of the TFAC Board of Directors, said the exhibit is an example of the art center continuing to grow and expand its history branch. The exhibit “Reflection in Time” is themed around local history of Tullahoma as Orr encouraged her students to interview historical figures, visit landmarks and take pictures around Tullahoma to create a triptych, a picture or piece of art on three separate, connected panels, about Tullahoma, a Tullahoma native or a business in Tullahoma. The triptychs consisted of various art like drawings, paintings and photographs.
Snead said TFAC is excited to see how the students will combine art and history into a piece to showcase in the “Baillet Galleries,” and how linking the past will help grow the future.
“Showcasing all aspects of history helps us understand how events in the past made things the way they are today,” she said. “Through the eyes of our local high school students, this exciting exhibit will make our community richer in knowledge of how Tullahoma came to be.”
Other changes at the art center include moving the gift shop and the Camp Forrest exhibit to the upstairs gallery.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is located at 401 S. Jackson St. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more find the art center online at tullahomaart.org or call 455-1234.