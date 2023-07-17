THS Class of 68
Photo provided

Graduates of the Tullahoma High School Class of 1968 are creating plans for the reunion to celebrate the 55th anniversary of their graduation with their 20th year reunion.

The Class of ’68 reunion will take place Friday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 23, during THS’ homecoming week. For Friday, graduates will meet at Wilkins Stadium for the Wildcats Homecoming game against Columbia Central. Kickoff time is to be announced. Reunion organizers said the plans are to a have a reserved area for the class, with post game fellowship taking place at Daddy Billy’s at 119 NW Atlantic St.

