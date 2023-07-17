Graduates of the Tullahoma High School Class of 1968 are creating plans for the reunion to celebrate the 55th anniversary of their graduation with their 20th year reunion.
The Class of ’68 reunion will take place Friday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 23, during THS’ homecoming week. For Friday, graduates will meet at Wilkins Stadium for the Wildcats Homecoming game against Columbia Central. Kickoff time is to be announced. Reunion organizers said the plans are to a have a reserved area for the class, with post game fellowship taking place at Daddy Billy’s at 119 NW Atlantic St.
For Saturday, the class will meet at Tullahoma High School for a campus tour at around 10 a.m., with a firm time to be announced. There will be a catered lunch and fellowship at Frank McEwen Park at 216 Big Springs Ave. at 12:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring folding chairs.
Reunion organizers are asking their fellow graduates to spread the word to classmates and to follow the Tullahoma High – Class of 68 Facebook group for updates, questions and responses. Organizers added that when costs can be determined an email will be sent with the registration sheet attached to be completed and returned. The sheet will also be posted on the Class of 68 Facebook page.
Attendees are also asked if they will be bringing a plus one to the reunion as it will help to determine the final costs.
The Class of ’68 reunion planning committee comprises of Nancy Sons Fuller, Rick Moore, Becky Brandon Waggoner, Roxanne Wood and Beverly Puckett
“We are hoping that the above information will give you an idea as to the activities of the weekend,” organizers said. “Also, please know that if [you’re] unable to attend the game on Friday please come and enjoy the casual festivities on Saturday.”