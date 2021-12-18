Tullahoma High School students took honors in the state’s litter prevention campaign, Nobody Trashes Tennessee, earning a beautification donation for their campus.
Tullahoma High School received a $250 beautification donation thanks to their having the most entries in the contest. They joined schools like Blackman and Henry County high schools in getting the high school honor. The contest was the result of a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA).
The statewide litter cleanup and awareness initiative was responsible for removing 46,067 pounds of litter across the state through cleanup events held by Keep Tennessee Beautiful affiliates and Adopt-A-Highway groups. “The student video contest allowed us to engage middle and high school students during the first-ever No Trash November initiative,” said Denise Baker, transportation program supervisor, TDOT Highway Beautification Office. “Changing littering behavior through student leadership and modeling is an important part of our education efforts. While most children and young adults know that littering is wrong, we aim to educate them on the full extent of litter’s impact on roadway safety, our waterways, and on wildlife.”
Students were encouraged to share a PSA-style video about why it’s important to keep Tennessee litter-free for the chance to win a scholarship, iPad, or a donation to their school. “We received a total of 55 student entries from 13 participating schools,” said Baker. “There were so many creative submissions making it a challenge for our judges to select only one top video for high school and one for middle school.”