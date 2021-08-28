Anyone who is single and looking to mingle can take part in the Saturday Night Single’s Club.
Tullahoma resident Amy Malone came up with the idea of creating a club where local singles can meet up every Saturday night so anyone who’s been feeling isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic can get out and socialize. After receiving encouragement from her family, she decided go forward with the Saturday Night Single’s Club.
“I really believe there’s a lot of people out there who are in the same situation and it’s hard because of COVID,” Malone said. “It’s hard for us to get out there and meet people.”
According to Malone, every Saturday night club members will meet up at a location where they will have either a walk and talk, meet and mingle, game and gap or drink and discuss. She said the activities will rotate each week with the idea being to let single residents meet up and talk to other people or having friends who are single meet up and talk about their experiences.
She added one of the benefits of the club is that it is free to join and it will let people who are not comfortable using dating websites to meet people.
“I think there’s a lot of single people out there and if you don’t like Match.com or any of the other dating services that require you to send them a picture and a description then this may be your thing,” Malone said. “Everybody goes to sit down and meet each other the natural way.”
As for how to reach and communicate with everyone, Malone said they can email her with their information where she can send out a group email about where the club will be meeting at. She said it will require patience to get things going but the idea of providing support for every other single person is worth it.
“All it will take is that first email and then even if it’s just Cindy Lou from down the road then she and I can go and talk about our experiences and go from there,” Malone said.
Anyone interested in participating in the Saturday Night Single’s Club can email Malone at amalone2001@outlook.com.