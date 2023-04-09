Local nonprofit Horse Play, Inc. is set to ride out with its annual “Horsing Around” luncheon later this month.
Horse Play in Tullahoma is a local nonprofit program providing therapeutic riding and hippotherapy for children for children with special needs. It is free for the children and their families. Horse Play relies solely on the generosity of the local community, with this year’s luncheon being the primary fundraiser.
This year’s “Horsing Around” Luncheon will be on Friday, April 14, at Grace Baptist Church at 1901 Ovoca Road in Tullahoma. Curbside pick-up only is available (no dine-in) from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Delivery is also available for orders of more than five meals that are called in to 931-455-5189 by Monday, April 10.
The main service that Horse Play, Inc. provides free horseback riding opportunities for children with mental, developmental, and/or physical challenges from Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Lincoln and Moore counties. Beginning with borrowed horses and on loaned fields, the nonprofit organization has grown over the last 26 years to owning the property, stables and area it uses to service children and their families.
Horse Play has served over 600 children, and has relied on the luncheon as its primary fundraising event of the year.
“This event has been a tremendous success each year with the help of local businesses, churches, local corporate sponsors and individual donors,” Horse Play officials said. “The money raised helps support program expenses, care and feeding of the horses and maintenance and development of the facility. Our program continues to grow, with the goal of serving more children.”
To enable safe entry to the area for the children and families, Horse Play was able to complete its parking lot and sidewalk last year.
Tickets to the luncheon are $12 each. For the price of the ticket, you will receive a plate with turkey and dressing, ham, mashed potatoes, mac n’ cheese, green beans, a roll and dessert. You can place your order in advance by calling 931-455-5189. Please write checks to Horse Play, Inc., and mail to or drop off at TOP Rehab at 2110 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma to reserve your meals. So, mark your calendars and place your orders now to help support the success of our 2023 program.
For more information on sponsorship levels or ticket purchases for the luncheon, contact us at horseplayincorporated@gmail.com, HorsePlay Inc on Facebook or call Lisa Hatfield of TOP Rehab at 931-455-5189. Donations may be made via PayPal at www.horseplayinc.org or by check to Horse Play P.O. Box 393 Tullahoma, TN 37388.