HorsePlay Horses in action

Local nonprofit Horse Play, Inc. is set to ride out with its annual “Horsing Around” luncheon later this month.

Horse Play in Tullahoma is a local nonprofit program providing therapeutic riding and hippotherapy for children for children with special needs. It is free for the children and their families. Horse Play relies solely on the generosity of the local community, with this year’s luncheon being the primary fundraiser.

