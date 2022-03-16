Tullahoma High School has named its top students for the Class of 2022. Glenn Dillehay was named the Class Valedictorian, and Biftu Regaa was named Salutatorian for this year’s graduating class.

The high school announced the Class of 2022 top 10%, the 25 students who have secured the highest grade point averages at THS.

2022 top 10 percent ths.jpg

Those making up the rest of the top 10% are, in order: Franklin Zhang, Anna Brooks, Elizabeth Arnett, Bailey Byrom, Camron Alexander, Catherine Ellis, Andrew Brown, Amy Pham, Jacob Bennett, Cannon Emory, Clifton Baker, Jackson Clemens, Nicolais Zimecki, Garnet Cuello, Kassidy Northcutt, Kelsie Evans, Paris Watson, William Reed, Megan Smith, Lauren Rogers, Camden Quick, Annabell Chamblee and Kaylee Smith.

