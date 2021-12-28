Just before Christmas, members of the Tullahoma Police and Fire departments joined together to distribute toys to families in Tullahoma who might not otherwise have had Christmas gifts for their children. The annual Tullahoma Fire and Police Department Toy Drive was able to give out large boxes full of toys and gifts to 197 Tullahoma families this year, according to TDF Capt. Jeff Smith.
“It’s normally around the 200 mark,” he said of the number of families assisted with the toy drive each year.
Helping families with their Christmas gifts is an annual tradition for the fire department, which has put on a toy drive for many years. This year, however, Smith said the fire department wanted to bring the police department on to share the joy of Christmas.
“We wanted to make it a community effort with all the agencies,” Smith told The News. “We respond to a lot of calls with them, and we’re a team with the police department, so we wanted to make sure they were involved.”
TPD Investigator Johnny Gore confirmed the camaraderie between the departments, saying the police force was eager to be involved “just to help the citizens of Tullahoma out.”
“It’s been great to see the smile on people’s faces and to know that they’re taking this stuff home to their kids so they can have a joyful Christmas,” he said.
Gore said the partnership has been a good one, noting that he would love to continue to partner with the fire department on future toy drives.
“I think we will,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to get out here and let the citizens know that we’re here to help.”
While the toy drive is a holiday tradition for the fire department, monetary donations are accepted for the program year round. Toy donations must wait for December typically, as the fire department lacks the year-round space to store them. Money, however, is always accepted, as the department has a dedicated bank account specifically for the cash donations.
In years past, the department has received donations from people’s estates or in memoriam. Individual donations can also be brought to Station No. 1, located at 613 S. Jackson St. Any check donations should be made out to Tullahoma Fire Department Toy Drive.